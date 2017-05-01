× Norwalk Police: Father, daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide

NORWALK — A father and his daughter are dead after a standoff in Norwalk.

According to police, it was an apparent murder-suicide. They said the father shot his daughter sometime Sunday, then shot himself Monday morning.

There was a heavy police presence in the area of Wilton Avenue and Catherine Street in Norwalk for the stand-off, as a tactical team and negotiators tried to talk to the suspect Monday morning. Police said the suspect would not engage with them, then they heard a shot and found the suspect dead.

Neighbors were being evacuated from the area but were allowed back into their homes later Monday morning.

The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released.

More details on the situation were not immediately available and police remain on scene investigating.