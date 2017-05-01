× New Haven students win nationwide competition for environmental grant

NEW HAVEN — Students at the Fair Haven School will spend a day in the park Tuesday after winning a nationwide grant.

The students, for whom English is a second language, won the “Kids To Parks” award.

They’ll spend time helping to beautify the Criscuolo Park.

Student will be planting trees and painting anti-littering messages on trash cans.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp said she proud of the students, “These students teach a great lesson about the love for the outdoors and the value of preserving the environment.”