New York Zoo announces name for April the Giraffe’s calf

HARPURSVILLE, NY — Hello Tajiri!

April the Giraffe’s calf, whose long-awaited birth was viewed by millions over a webcam, finally has a name. Animal Adventure Park in New York announced Tajiri, or Taj for short. Tajiri is a Swahili name for hope and confidence.

After April gave birth on April 15, the park came up with a contest to help come up with a name. Voters paid for their votes, with the funds going to a set of charities and improvements for the park.

After a first round of voting, a second round was held to choose between 10 finalists. The contenders were Apollo, Geoffrey, Gio, Harpur, Noah, Ollie, Patch, Patches, Unity, and April’s keepers choice.

Monday morning, Animal Adventure Park announced the name they chose for the calf on Facebook Live. What do you think of their choice?

