Orange Police: West Haven man who volunteered at dance studio charged with child porn

ORANGE — Police in Orange, Connecticut have charged a man with possession of child pornography. Police said the man volunteered at a local dance studio and downloaded the pornography while at work.

David Kent, 43, of West Haven was arrested after “an extensive investigation including multiple search warrant,” police said.

The investigation revealed that Kent had been downloading child pornography using the IP Address assigned to a local business in Orange, where he was a volunteer. Police tell FOX61 the business is a dance studio. The owners and staff were unaware of Kent’s actions and were fully cooperative with the investigation, police said.

Police later revealed the dance studio was The New England Ballet, located at 200 Boston Post Road in Orange.

Milford and West Haven Police Departments assisted in the investigation as well.

Kent is being held on $200,000 bond and will be arraigned in Derby Superior Court Monday.