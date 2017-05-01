SCSU president does carpool karaoke for his inauguration

NEW HAVEN – New Southern Connecticut State University Joe Bertolino celebrated his inauguration Friday in an unconventional way, with a surprise carpool karaoke.

The karaoke ride featured many cameos including the chief of police, college students and athletes. All joined Bertolino in singing Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

Dr. Joe Bertolino was among 80 candidates for the presidency at Southern. One reason he stood out: he has long been a champion of social justice.

“I’ve been a social justice educator for 25 years and it started with me being an openly gay man and talking about what it meant to be in the same gender relationship during a time where it was not particularly accepted,” said Bertolino.