Senate Democrats propose public budget negotiations

HARTFORD — Senate Democrats are proposing holding open budget negotiations, calling for the public to participate in the process.

In a letter to Governor Dannel Malloy, and both House and Senate leaders from both parties, the Senate Democrats Monday proposed holding budget talks that will be televised on CTN, managed and operated by the Connecticut Public Affairs Network, a non-profit company committed to strengthening civic engagement by providing comprehensive and unbiased educational programming and outreach on state government, civics and citizenship.

“We believe that it is critically important that Connecticut’s citizens have confidence in the budget process,” the letter states. “As we are faced with significant additional revenue shortfalls, all prior budget discussions and proposals have now been superseded by new information.”

“Rather than enduring a month or perhaps several months of dueling news conferences, debating whose contingent, work-in-progress budget is most legitimate, competitive spin, and strategic or retaliatory leaks, let us take a new, more straightforward, unencumbered approach to our budget challenge,” the letter suggests.

The letter comes as the state budget crisis deepens,with a new revenue projection $475 million less than expected.

