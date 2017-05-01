Showers and thunderstorms possible after midnight through Tuesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first half of tonight will be dry and quiet. A strong cold front will approach tonight bringing severe weather for areas west of Connecticut. But those storms will weaken by the time they get into the state.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible after midnight through Tuesday morning. Then clouds will break for sun and Tuesday afternoon will be mild with highs in the low 70s inland, upper 60s for the shoreline.

We may have a shower or thunderstorm late tonight as a front makes its way through. That shower chance decreases during the day on Tuesday, with temperatures up around 70 yet again.

Wednesday and Thursday look dry with lots of sun and highs in the low to middle 60s.

Then all eyes will be on a powerful storm for the last day of the work week. A soaking rain is likely on Friday with up to 1″-2″ possible. Showers will linger into the start of next weekend as well.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Tuesday: Monday overnight into Tuesday expect possible thunderstorms, rain and fog. Rain clears out by the morning and highs in the 70s. Could be windy.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

Thursday & Friday expecting some rain. Keep the umbrella handy!

Saturday: Chance for showers. High: 60s.

