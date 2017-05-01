× Veteran taken into custody after bomb threat, chase in West Springfield, Mass.

WEST SPRINGFIELD — A standoff in the middle of the day on a busy road just over the state line in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

Police said a veteran suffering from PTSD led them on a chase after saying he had four pipe bombs inside his pickup truck.

At one point, he hung the devices out the window of his truck.

He also said he had a bomb at his home and it’s believed he called in a bomb threat earlier in the day to the local veteran’s center.

He was eventually taken into custody and taken to a hospital for treatment.

No word yet on any charges.