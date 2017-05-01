Clouds with some sunshine, warmer temperatures today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a cloudy start, it'll be tough to get any extended periods of sunshine in here today. If the sun comes out, we'll warm up very nicely, but if those clouds hang around we'll probably stay in the 60s. Overall, expect high temperatures up around 70 degrees this afternoon with a bit more humidity later in the day.

We may have a shower or thunderstorm late tonight as a front makes its way through. That shower chance decreases during the day on Tuesday, with temperatures up around 70 yet again.

For the middle/end of the week, cooler temperatures come back, although it won't be too far below average for this time of year. Highs will be in the 60s with the chance for some heavy rain at times on Friday.

Forecast Details:

Today: Warming up into temperatures near 70 degrees. Possible drizzle in the morning and mostly cloudy.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Tuesday: Monday overnight into Tuesday expect possible thunderstorms, rain and fog. Rain clears out by the morning and highs in the 70s. Could be windy.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

Thursday & Friday expecting some rain. Keep the umbrella handy!

Saturday: Chance for showers. High: 60s.

