Arrest made in fatal February crash in Stratford

STRATFORD — Stratford police arrested a man for negligent homicide in connection with a fatal scooter crash in February.

Police said that Idis Wilson, 27 was arrested on Monday morning and charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving and negligent homicide.

The crash occurred on Friday, February 17, on Canaan Road near Mary Avenue. Wilson’s vehicle hit a motor scooter being driven by Richard Rodriguez, 48. Rodriguez later died at Bridgeport Hospital.

Police said Wilson had been traveling on Canaan Road at just under 60 m.p.h before hitting Rodriguez. The posted speed limit is 25 mph.

Wilson was held on a $15,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Court for the charges on Tuesday, May 9.