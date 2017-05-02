Ask the Attorney – Insurance rights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ask the Attorney,

I am a diabetic and I got hurt in a motorcycle accident. The nerves in my dominant arm, especially my elbow, were damaged. I am talking directly to the insurance adjuster who says the insurance company will pay my medical bills only. The insurance company is telling me that my nerves are not healing because I am diabetic and overweight - not because of the accident. I didn't have arm nerve pain before the accident. Can you tell me do I have any rights to be compensated for my ongoing nerve pain. It is terribly painful and I cannot take the neurontin medicine because it makes me anxious and mean. I do not know what is worse the nerve pain in my arm or the medicine to get rid of the pain. What are my rights?

John M.