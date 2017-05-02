Bristol community holds a vigil for child run over by father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL -- For the first time, the father who police say ran over his toddler in the family's driveway, spoke out since his child's untimely death.

"Thank you from my wife and my self for all coming out," says the father. "And thank you for helping and just being here for us. It's making it a lot easier."

The father spoke at a vigil organized by several neighbors. Over a hundred community members came out to support the family through an unimaginable incident.

Bristol police responded to a medical emergency on Sycamore Street around 11:50 a.m. on Sunday. Once they arrived they found a 21 month old child with fatal injuries in the driveway. They say the 45-year-old father ran the child over in his van while moving the vehicle. The toddler was pronounced dead on scene.

Robin Reid, a neighbor set up a GoFundMe page in order to raise money for the family moving forward. She says lending a helping hand is what her community is all about.

"When we have storms we all knock on each other's doors. We make sure there's food. We always plow each other's driveways. We do what we need to do," Says Reid.