East Hartford to host U.S. vs. Ghana soccer match in July

EAST HARTFORD – Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford has been selected as the site of the USA’s Gold Cup tuneup on Saturday, July 1, when when the United States men’s national soccer team will compete against Ghana.

The much-anticipated game is expected to kick off at 4:45 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN.

Tickets are expected to go on sale to the public starting on Friday at 10 a.m. through ussoccer.com and RentchlerField.com. They can also be purchased at the XL Center ticket office starting on Monday.

Ghana knocked the U.S. out of the World Cup in 2006 and 2010. The U.S. came back in an opening group game in the 2014 World Cup with a 2-1 win, with goals from Clint Dempsey and John Brooks.

The United States men’s national team has a 3-1-1 record in East Hartford. In the team’s last visit on October 10, 2014 vs. Ecuador, U.S soccer bid farewell to the teams all time leading scorer, Landon Donovan.