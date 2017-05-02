East Windsor police need help identifying couple involved in dispute at Walmart

EAST WINDSOR — Police are asking for help in identifying a couple who were involved in an altercation at Walmart that ended with the man physically removing the woman from the store.

Monday around 6:30 p.m. police were called to Walmart by a customer who said they saw a woman and man in a verbal dispute. Police said the man then physically removed the woman from the store as she attempted to remain inside.

Video from the store showed the man and woman walking around the store prior to the argument. Police said the couple left in a maroon Nissan Maxima prior to police arrival.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved so they can check the welfare of the woman and investigate further. The witness said the woman appeared to be about 20-years-old. If you have any information or witnessed the incident please call Corporal Byron Smith at 860-292-8240.