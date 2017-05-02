× Fenway Park proposal goes wrong

One man’s proposal did not hit a homerun at Fenway Park, according to FOX News.

Red Sox fans witnessed an unidentified man’s failed attempt at scoring himself a fiancée on Sunday.

According to a video captured by a fan, it appears the man is asking for his girlfriend’s hand in marriage on the big screen. Rather than a sweet embrace, the couple is caught arguing.

The cameraman turns away from the tense moment and fans began to weigh in on the awkward moment on social media.

Sports columnist Ty Anderson took to Twitter:

Holy hell somebody just proposed to their girlfriend at Fenway and I think they said no. — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) May 1, 2017

Another fan felt the rejected man’s pain not only for his heart, but his wallet.