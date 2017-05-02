Live Nation’s Jim Bozzi talks about $20 concert ticket deal on Good Day CT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — If you’ve held out on buying tickets to see some of your favorite artists this summer, you're in luck! Jim Bozzi with Live Nation sat down with FOX61's Amanda Raus Tuesday to talk about a great deal.

Live Nation is hosting a promotion to give fans access to 1,000 shows and 150 performers for just $20. The promotion includes shows at both the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford and the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford. The $20 fee is a flat rate, with no extra fees.

The promotion starts Tuesday and runs through Tuesday, May 9, while supplies last.

Click here to learn more, buy tickets, and see which shows are included.