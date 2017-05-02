New London drug bust nets kilo and a half of heroin

NEW LONDON — New London Police said 1.5 kilos of heroin were seized from a major distributor after a month-long operation Monday.

Police said they stopped a car just before 9 p.m. and during the stop, they found Yeudi Lora-Capellan, 29, of New London and Yohendy Gonzalez, 26, of Waterford, in possession of heroin.

Police said a search warrant was executed at an apartment at 114 Blinman Street following the traffic stop. The search and traffic stop resulted in the seizure of 18 grams of cocaine, 1.51 kilograms of heroin, $6,120, narcotics paraphernalia and a vehicle. Both men were arrested.

Police charged Lora-Capellan with two counts of possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of narcotics within 1500 feet of a school and operating a drug factory. Gonzalez was charged with possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

New London Police were helped by the Connecticut State Police. Anyone with information on drug activity is asked to call the New London Police hotline at 860-447-9107.