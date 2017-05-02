Norwich McDonald’s first in Connecticut with self-ordering kiosks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWICH -- McDonald's said more than 2,600 of their restaurants worldwide have taken the necessary steps to make certain customer orders are correct all of the time rather than just some of the time.

The new technology they have employed has finally made its way to one McDonald's here in Connecticut.

The McDonald's, at 78 Town Street, has introduced self ordering kiosks, which empower customers to browse the menu, find new options and tailor their meal just the way they want.

"It's very user-friendly," said Quelia McHugh, of Norwich. "If you can use an iPhone or an iPad, that's a very similar approach."

And, if you're thinking this McDonald's is simply joining the long line of retail businesses that now include self checkout lines, think again.

"The difference is that we didn't take away jobs to do this," said Rachel Deane, the Owner/Operator of the Norwichtown McDonald's. "We added jobs."

This includes team members that offer dine in table service.

"McDonald's is not about a transaction," said Deane. "It's about the guest experience."

"I find a lot of people are more satisfied when you can put yourself in their situation, like 'OK, oh my God, you're not satisfied with your fries? Let me go get you a bigger size,'" said employee Matthew Rybka.

Customer kiosks will likely be in all McDonald's nationwide within two years, according to Deane, who owns several McDonald's in eastern Connecticut with her husband.