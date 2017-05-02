× Panera Bread will now deliver your food order, all while giving back to the community

HARTFORD — Panera Bread’s delivery service has officially launched in the Hartford area. As a part of the launch, the bakery-cafe chain is giving back to the community.

For every delivery order processed, participating restaurants will donate a meal to a Connecticut senior citizen through Meals on Wheels. The promotion starts May 8 and will run though May 31.

Panera says the delivery option makes it easier for patrons in Hartford to get their favorites delivered at home, at work, and for any upcoming special event. Customers are able to pick from any item on the restaurant’s lunch or dinner menus, with a $5 order minimum and $3 service fee. Orders will be made within an eight mile radius from a Panera location and can be placed up to 2 weeks in advance on the company’s website or mobile app.

The company says unlike many restaurants offering fast delivery, Panera employs their own drivers. They say their delivery service will bring 10,000 new jobs nationwide by the end of 2017.