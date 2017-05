Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Fluffy is a small but very fluffy rabbit. She is 2 years old.

For more information on Fluffy or other pets that need homes, contact the CT Humane Society.

The CT Humane Society is also participating in the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven's Great Give, an online donation drive. They get a match for any donation someone gives because the foundation has a special animal fund. Click here to learn more.