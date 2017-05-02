× Police: Thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from construction site in Stratford

STRATFORD — Police are seeking help in the search of a male suspect who they said stole thousands of dollars worth of computer equipment from a construction site last month.

On April 18, Stratford police said a male suspect entered an equipment truck and stole various pieces of computer equipment. Police said the equipment is made by “Trimble” and is worth $50,000 and some of the equipment is marked with “Dialing 2.”

The construction site is on Barnum Avenue in the area of Agresta Terrace.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Todd Moore at 203-381-6902 or through email at: tmoore1@townofstratford.com