× Police: Windsor man enticed TN teen to come to Connecticut for sex, money

WINDSOR — A Windsor man is facing criminal charges after police said he tried to convince a 13-year-old from Tennessee to come to Connecticut for sex and money.

State police said Andrew Cunningham, 37, who is a registered sex offender, was arrested Tuesday and was charged with second degree attempted sex assault, enticement of a minor, risk of injury/impairing morals of a minor, felony patronizing prostitute and computer crime in the third degree.

Cunningham, who police said was on parole stemming from a 2014 case where he had sex with a female minor in Illinois, was convicted in 2015 for aggravated sexual abuse.

On March 28, police said Cunningham contacted a 13-year-old girl online, asking her to take a bus from Tennessee to Connecticut for sex. Police said an online complaint was sent to them where an investigation took place by the Computer Crimes Unit and Hartford Parole.

From April 11 through May 2, police said undercover troopers and Cunningham engaged in conversation to make arrangements for the minor to travel to Hartford for sex and cash. He was then arrested Tuesday at the Hartford Union Station.

Cunningham is set to appear in Hartford Superior Court May 3 at 9 a.m. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.