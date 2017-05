HARTFORD — Immigration protesters are have come together outside the Hartford Federal building, blocking access to the building that houses immigration court.

The protest is in response to the set deportation of a Derby father of four who has lived in the U.S. for 25 years.

Security inside Hartford fed building has locked all doors during protest. Others with business inside can't get in pic.twitter.com/O0FHMz5HMS — Laura Roberts (@LauraLRoberts) May 2, 2017

15 people blocking doors to Hartford federal building, risking arrest. #fox61 pic.twitter.com/CNIHMXBWCA — Laura Roberts (@LauraLRoberts) May 2, 2017

Group rallying outside of federal building in Hartford for Derby father facing deportation pic.twitter.com/1BboYa4PYI — Laura Roberts (@LauraLRoberts) May 2, 2017