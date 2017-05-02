Report: Lottery officials knew game could be manipulated

HARTFORD — State consumer protection officials say lottery officials knew that retailers could illegally access the numbers of a popular game on computer screens and manipulate tickets but waited almost a year to inform the authorities.

The Hartford Courant reports that Connecticut Lottery Corp. Chairman Frank Farricker acknowledged at a legislative hearing on Tuesday that lottery officials “put revenues over security issues” regarding the 5 Card Cash game.

A report from the state Department of Consumer Protection says a retailer had gone to lottery officials in January 2015 and told them about being able to see the numbers on the terminal screen before they were actually drawn. The report says officials didn’t alert the department until October 2015.

The game was shut down that same year.