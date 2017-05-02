× Results of distracted driving enforcement campaign released

HARTFORD — Police across the state were out in full force during the month of April in an effort to crack down on distracted driving.

Several police departments have now released the results of their month-long distracted driving enforcement campaign.

In Hamden, police handed out 845 tickets for cell phone use and distracted driving. They issued another 21 tickets for other infractions, including operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating without a license.

In Willimantic, 176 tickets were written for distracted driving. Another 73 drivers were cited for other violations.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 3,477 people were killed and an estimated 391,000 injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2015.