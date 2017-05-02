Showers and thunderstorms possible Tuesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a wet start to the day today, with some showers scattered across the area, and even a few thunderstorms! That shower chance lasts into the mid-day and early afternoon, and then we should bring in some sunshine for the rest of the day. It will be mild and breezy with highs in the low 70s inland, upper 60s for the shoreline. Winds will blow out of the west at 15 to 30 miles an hour. Higher gusts are possible, up to 40 miles an hour.

Wednesday and Thursday look dry with lots of sun and highs in the low to middle 60s.

Then all eyes will be on a powerful storm for the last day of the work week. A soaking rain is likely on Friday with up to 1"-2" possible. Showers will linger into this weekend as well. While most of Saturday and Sunday will be dry, you may need the umbrella from time to time.

Forecast Details:

Today: Chance for a morning/mid-day shower or thunderstorm. Then turning partly cloudy, windy and mild. Gusts up to 40 mph. High: Upper 60s - low 70s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: Low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, late clouds. High: Mid 60s.

Friday: Rainy and windy. High: Near 60.

Saturday & Sunday: Sun & clouds, chance few showers. High: 60s.

