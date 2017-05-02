× State Police investigating suspicious death of a woman in New Fairfield

NEW FAIRFIELD — State Police said they are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found Tuesday morning.

Police said 9:30 a.m. Troopers from Troop A – Southbury and the New Fairfield Resident State Trooper’s Office were called to 26 Candlewood Rd. in New Fairfield for a reported untimely death.

When they got there, they found a 55 year old female dead. State Police Detectives from Western District Major Crime are in charge of the investigation and are calling the death suspicious.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death. Police said there is no threat to the public or community.