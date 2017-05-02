Sunny Wednesday with temps in the 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight, partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 40s. Wednesday and Thursday look dry with lots of sun and highs in the low to middle 60s.

Then all eyes will be on a powerful storm for the last day of the work week. A soaking rain is likely on Friday with up to 1"-2" possible. Showers will linger into this weekend as well. While most of Saturday and Sunday will be dry, you may need the umbrella from time to time.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: Low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, late clouds. High: Mid 60s.

Friday: Rainy and windy. High: Near 60.

Saturday & Sunday: Sun & clouds, chance few showers. High: 60s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.