Team 26 set to cycle from Virginia to Newtown in support of gun-control legislation

NEWTOWN -- In just a few days, Team 26 will ride again.

Team 26 is a group of cyclists who banned together after the tragedy at Sandy Hook to ride in memory of the 26 victims. The cyclists are aiming to fight for other gun violence victims where they are pushing for stricter gun laws and change.

This year will mark their fifth ride and this time around, they're doing things a little differently. They plan on riding Thursday morning starting from Virginia and ending in Newton on Sunday.

