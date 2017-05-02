× President Trump’s administration rolling back nutrition standards for school meals

WASHINGTON – President Donald Tump‘s administration is making some changes to nutrition standards for school meals, which were a part of First Lady Michelle Obama’s healthy lunch initiative.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said the new rule provides flexibility. “If kids aren’t eating the food, and it’s ending up in the trash, they aren’t getting any nutrition — thus undermining the intent of the program,” Perdue said while visiting a school in Leesburg, Virginia.

This is the first major announcement from Perdue. It complies with school nutrition directors who say many of the standards under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act signed into law by former President Obama in 2010 are unreasonable. School nutrition directors say it’s too hard to make meals high enough in whole grains and low enough in sodium that kids will actually eat.

Right now it is still unclear how these changes will affect your child’s lunch plate.