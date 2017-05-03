× ALDI grocery stores hosting statewide hiring events on Thursday

HARTFORD— ALDI grocery stores will be holding four separate hiring events to fill positions at several of its stores across Connecticut.

The company is looking to hire employees for Store Associate, Shift Manager and Manager Trainee Positions.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday- Sunday, pass a drug screening and background check and be able to lift at least 45 pounds. Also, the company prefers applicants with retail experience and management experience for Manager Trainees.

All of the hiring events are happening on Thursday May 4th from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Middletown:

671 Washington St.

New Haven:

480 Foxon Blvd.

Newington:

2640 Berlin Turnpike

New Britain:

693 Farmington Ave.