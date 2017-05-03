× Enfield woman who founded ‘Kyla’s Krusaders’ loses battle with cancer

ENFIELD — Kyla Pokorny, who founded an organization that donated toys to children fighting cancer, lost her battle with the disease on April 26.

Kyla, a 20 year old UConn student, was featured on FOX61’s Holiday Wishes in 2015. She raised more than $3,000 while she was receiving cancer treatment at CCMC. “Kyla’s Krusaders” distributed the toys to children who were in the same fight.

Kyla, the daughter of William and Rebecca Pokorny, was born on February 15, 1997. She graduated Enfield High School in 2015.

She was also a mentor to other young girls with cancer.

According to her obituary, In accordance with Kyla’s wishes, in lieu of flowers she asked for donations to be made to the Vie for the Kids, 58 Drumlin Rd., West Simsbury, CT 06092 or to CT Children’s Medical Center, 282 Washington St. Hartford, CT 06106.