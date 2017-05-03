× Laurelton Hall holds entrance exams 2 years before students would enter

MILFORD — Although the all girls Lauralton Hall college prep school in Milford is rooted in tradition, having been founded in 1905, they have taken an innovative approach to student admissions.

For the 5th consecutive year, the Catholic school is offering students the opportunity to secure early acceptance to ninth grade by taking an entrance exam as a seventh grader. And they say they’re the only school in the area to take this approach.

“We started to notice a trend with families that they were looking earlier and earlier for their daughters high school education,” said Kathleen Shine, of Lauralton Hall. “This weekend, we have over 120 students signed up to take the exam and we are still taking applications at this point.”

The 7th grade entrance exam takes place this Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m. If you’re interested in registering and learning more about Lauralton Hall, which presently has roughly 450 students enrolled from approximately 40 different Connecticut communities and China, click here for more info.