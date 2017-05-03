× Man shot dead on Read Street in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating Wednesday morning after a man was shot and killed.

Police said a 22-year-old black man was found in a car on Read Street dead from a gunshot wound.

They said it happened late Tuesday night some time.

Police have not identified the victim.

They did not release any information regarding any suspects.

Officers are asking for the public’s help finding out what led up to the shooting.

It is the ninth homicide in the city of Bridgeport this year.

They are asking for tips at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

Stay with FOX61 as this story develops.