Media get preview of this year’s Travelers Championship

CROMWELL -- We're just under two months away from the Travelers championship and organizers are already getting ready to welcome pro and amateur golfers from all over.

Tournament organizers held Media Day Tuesday to get everyone excited for the event. FOX61's Jim Altman, Tim Lammers and Rich Coppola took to the course.

This year’s Travelers Championship will be held June 19-25. Tickets are already on sale for the event.

Russell Knox earned his second career PGA TOUR victory at the 2016 Travelers Championship. Knox won in dramatic fashion, making a 12-foot putt on the final green to win by one stroke. Knox’s first TOUR victory came earlier last season, at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions tournament. He is currently No. 21 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Also committed are Rory McIlroy (No. 2 in the world), Justin Thomas (ranked No. 11), Zach Johnson, and Jim Furyk, who set a PGA Tour record when he shot 58 in the final round of last year’s Travelers Championship.

Bubba Watson has won the Travelers Championship twice, in 2010 and 2015. His playoff victory in 2010 was the first of what’s become nine victories on the PGA TOUR. Those wins include two major championships, at the Masters in 2012 and 2014. Watson has been on three U.S. Ryder Cup teams, two U.S. Presidents Cup teams and tied for eighth in the 2016 Olympics. He is currently ranked No. 16 in the world. In addition to his two Travelers Championship wins, Watson has three top-6 finishes among his 10 starts at TPC River Highlands.

