Mohegan and Foxwoods employees talk jobs at the capitol

HARTFORD -- Connecticut casino workers were at the capital Wednesday making their voices heard on the push for a new, third Connecticut casino.

Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino staff arrived by the busload to the state capital to urge lawmakers to pass the bill that would allow a third casino to be built in Connecticut.

The two tribes, who are looking to make that happen, already received approval by East Windsor town leaders, a location they hope a casino will be built. Their push in hopes to compete with MGM Springfield is currently being built just over the Massachusetts and Connecticut state line.

Local casino union representatives said that they fear what will happen if the new casino is not allowed to be built.

Andrea Goodrich, president of Local 2121 Dealers Union of Foxwoods Casino said, “When we know the job market at Foxwoods and Mohegan is going to shrink. We don’t want to have to be laid off at Foxwoods and go seek a job in Massachusetts, move our children, our home, take our tax dollars, and our votes to Massachusetts."

Connecticut casino tribal leaders said the East Windsor casino would take roughly 18 months to build. But even if the bill allowing them to move forward with it passes this legislative session, it would not be up and running before MGM Springfield’s opening date which is set for the fall of 2018.