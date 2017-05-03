Naugatuck police warns public of ‘fake website’ that is linked to a computer virus

NAUGATUCK — Police said they have received countless calls from citizens, news outlets and other officers regarding a fake news story that has been reported.

On May 3, Naugatuck Police Department took to their Facebook account to address a website called “usanews1.club” who posted a headline “Mother killed three children in Naugatuck.”

Lt. Bryan Cammarata of Naugautck police warns the public that the story is not only fake, but also, the website is linked to a computer virus.

“This “fake News” story is apparently linked to a computer virus as some people have advised that when they clicked onto the news feed it leads them briefly to a gruesome but fabricated murder tale, that then turns to a dialog box that informs you that your computer / smartphone / tablet, Etc, has a virus and that for a small fee, the same swindlers that brought you to the story will fix it up for you,” said Lt. Bryan Cammarata.

It is asked by police to not fall the fake website and that no murder has occurred in Naugatuck. Check out the complete post below: