Police: Husband charged with the killing of 79-year-old wife in Torrington

TORRINGTON — Police said they have charged the husband of Phyllis Gervais, a 79-year-old woman who was found dead in Torrington last month, with murder.

On May 3, 2017 Torrington Police said they arrested 70-year-old Daniel Gervais and charged him with murder and tampering with evidence.

On April 22, police said they responded to 63 Cider Mill Crossing after receiving a 911 call from Daniel reporting his wife Phyllis had fallen and was dead. When officers arrived, they said they found Phyllis on the floor with significant trauma injuries to the head.

Police said detectives were called to the scene and took over the investigation. Detectives conducted interviews with neighbors, family and Daniel, according to police. The incident was considered a suspicious death early on because evidence at the scene was not consistent with a person falling, officers said.

On April 27, the Chief Medical Examiner said the cause of death to Phyllis was from blunt force trauma and declared the death a homicide. Daniel is being held on a $1 million court bond and is scheduled to appear in a Bantam court on May 4.

Police said this investagation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Torrington police.