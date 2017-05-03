Police investigating serious rollover crash in Meriden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN -- Police are currently on the scene of a serious rollover crash that took place in Meriden Wednesday night.

Meriden police said one car was involved in a serious rollover crash after it drove into a telephone pole on 350 Bee Street. Police said there were multiple people in the crash and injuries have been reported. It is unknown the extent of the injuries.



At this time, police said rescue crews are working to remove the occupants.

