Watch Live: Police warn of active shooter at North Lake College in Texas

IRVING, TX. — A Dallas-area community college says it’s on lockdown following reports of an intruder, possibly armed.

North Lake College issued an alert to students late Wednesday morning telling them to barricade themselves in the nearest room and wait for further instructions from police.

Irving Police said on Twitter that there was an “active shooter.”

North Lake College is a two-year school in the Dallas suburb of Irving.

Both the school and the Irving Texas police tweeted about the incident. The school posted, “Proceed with others to the nearest room and barricade and/or lock yourselves in the room. Wait in place for further instructions from police. If you are not on campus, STAY AWAY for your own safety. We’ll update you as soon as we can.”

Active shooter at Northlake College – avoid the area. — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) May 3, 2017

North Lake College-Intruder Lock-down. Go to nearest room and lock-down. POLICE ON SCENE (DCCCD Alerts) — North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 3, 2017

