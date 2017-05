BILLERICA, Mass. — At least two people are dead and several people are injured after a car crashed into a Billerica auto auction Wednesday morning, WCVB reports.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at 400 Charter Way in Billerica, at the Lynnway Auto Auction.

Dozens of emergency responders are on the scene.

According to the Lynnway Auto Auction’s website, there was an auction at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Read more here.