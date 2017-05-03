Safety forum set for Trinity College after Saturday night assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- On Wednesday, Trinity College will hold a forum for students, faculty and staff to discuss safety concerns after an attack by teens who crashed an on-campus party left several students with injuries.

At around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night, 20-25 teenagers not from the college entered a fraternity party on the grounds near St. Anthony Hall. According to officials, when students at the event asked the group to leave, several Trinity students were assaulted by the teens.

The college said students were injured but not hospitalized but one student said of the five injured, one had two fractures to his cheekbone and a severe concussion, while others suffered black eyes, a sprained ankle, and concussions. Video footage of the assault was shared with Hartford police as they investigate the attack.

In March 2012, Christopher Kenny, a Trinity student at the time, was attacked on Summit Street and Allen place in the same area as Saturday's assault.

Three years later, Pedro Carillo, and Veronica Marquez of Hartford, were charged with second-degree assault and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault. Carillo was later sentenced to 10 years in prison. The school had originally blamed other Trinity students for the incident despite what witnesses said. Following the attack some worried students were behind the assault but police say Marquez and Carrillo never attended Trinity College.