Silver Alert issued for missing Ledyard man

LEDYARD — Ledyard police have issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Ledyard since Tuesday.

Police said that Peter Pucci, 79, was last seen Tuesday. He is described as 5’10” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark windbreaker jacket, blue sweater, dark pants, dark dress shoes, and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Ledyard Police Department at 860-464-6400.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.