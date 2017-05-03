SUV in Aaron Hernandez trial pulled from auction website

BOSTON — The SUV prosecutors say Aaron Hernandez was in when the ex-NFL star killed two men is no longer up for auction.

Westford Auto Sales owner Buddy Clair tells The Boston Globe that eBay pulled the ad on Tuesday night. Clair was handling the sale of the Toyota 4-Runner on behalf of the owner, a car dealer who leased the vehicle to Hernandez as part of a promotional agreement.

Prosecutors had alleged Hernandez was in the SUV’s passenger seat in 2012 when he shot at the men’s car after an encounter at a Boston nightclub. He was acquitted April 14.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence in the killing of a man in 2013. The former New England Patriots tight end killed himself in his cell days after the acquittal.