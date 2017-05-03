Warm, sunny Thursday; tracking a heavy rainstorm Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday is shaping up to be a dry day with lots of sun and highs in the low to middle 60s.

Then all eyes will be on a powerful storm for the last day of the work week. A soaking rain is likely on Friday with up to 1"-2" possible. Showers will linger into this weekend as well. While most of Saturday and Sunday will be dry, you may need the umbrella from time to time.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Clear. High: 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, late clouds. High: Mid 60s.

Friday: Rainy and windy. High: Near 60.

Saturday & Sunday: Sun & clouds, chance few showers. High: 60s.

