MUKILTEO, Wash. — A small plane crashed on a busy road in Washington state Tuesday afternoon, damaging several cars but causing no serious injuries, police said.

Investigators said the pilot of the Piper aircraft was a man from Oregon, our affiliate KCPQ reports. The pilot told investigators he began was losing engine power, so he was forced to land on the roadway. On the way down, the plane clipped power lines and then hit a street light, rupturing a fuel cell.

No one was seriously hurt, and the pilot and his passenger walked away from the crash.

The crash knocked out power to residents in the area, but power was quickly restored, police said.