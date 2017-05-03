Derby father scheduled to be deported, granted 30 day stay

DERBY — A father of four who has lived in the U.S. for 25 years and was set to be deported Thursday, was granted a 30 day stay by ICE.

Luis Barrios was set to be deported back to his native Guatemala on Thursday morning but ICE has granted him an additional 30 days. According to Barrios’ attorney, Barrios was stopped back in 2011 for a broken tail light and since then, he’s been on Immigration’s radar.

ICE deemed his case ‘low priority’ for years and was granted a number of temporary stays. Barrios is seeking asylum from his native Guatemala but his case has never been heard.

He has a legal work permit, has worked for the same company for almost 15 years, and owns his home in Derby. He is his family’s sole source of income.