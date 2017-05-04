× 1 person dead following car crash in Clinton; police investigating

CLINTON — Police have confirmed one person has died following a two car head on crash Thursday afternoon.

Clinton police said around 3:43 p.m., first responders were called to a scene of a reported two car head on collision with serious injuries near the intersection of Route 81 and Rocky Ledge Drive in Clinton.

Police said when they arrived, it was determined that both drivers were seriously injured and both victims needed help from the fire department to free them from their cars.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital where they were treated for life threatening injuries, according to police. One of the drivers, police said, was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital.

Police said no additional information will be released at this time until family members are notified and the accident is under investigation.