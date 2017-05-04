Coming into contact with gypsy moth caterpillars can cause skin irritation

HARTFORD — Gypsy moth caterpillars are out in full force.

The Department of Health says there ‘s no public health threat, but they’ve received a lot of questions. They distributed photos of what can happen if someone comes in contact with them.

An initial sting followed by an itchy rash that should resolve itself within days.

The caterpillars can also leave your eyes irritated and leave you short of breath.

The rain over the next few days will help. A natural fungus with long-lasting spores located toward the bottom of a tree and in the soil. The fungus requires rain to germinate, infect, and kill the caterpillars.

