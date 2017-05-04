CT Suns’ head coach receiving help from his veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNCASVILLE -- Connecticut Sun Head Coach Curt Miller is entering his second season at the helm, and besides coaching duties, he has added those of team general manager.

Despite the added responsibilities, Miller has some much needed help in his veterans. Players such as Jasmine Thomas, Alex Bentley, and Alyssa Thomas, who were in the system last year, have taken a leading roll in translating what coach wants from the huddle to the hardwood.

The Sun kickoff the 2017 season on Saturday, May 13 against the Atlanta Dream at home in the Mohegan Sun Arena. You can purchase tickets here.